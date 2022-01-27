Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 6,142,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

