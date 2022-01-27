Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 185,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $2,167,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of SI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

