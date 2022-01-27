Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,256 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Community Financial worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,759,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

