Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 2,693.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares stock remained flat at $$36.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK).

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.