Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 836,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.