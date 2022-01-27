Banc of California, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

