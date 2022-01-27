Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €6.30 at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,216. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

