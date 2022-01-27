Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT Raised to €3.20 at Morgan Stanley

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.20 ($3.64) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNCZF. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

