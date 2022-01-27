Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,173 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.14.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

