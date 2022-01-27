Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

