Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

