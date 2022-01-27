Band Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.59 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $117.25 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00009032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

