Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 1,070,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,710,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

