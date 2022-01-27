Bank of America Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Underperform

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

