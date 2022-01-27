Bank of America Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

LEN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

