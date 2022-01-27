Bank of America Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.
LEN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
