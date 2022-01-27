Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $164.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $676.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.48 million, with estimates ranging from $706.65 million to $722.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

