Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $129,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,811,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $115.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.