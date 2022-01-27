Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 176,812 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1,294.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

