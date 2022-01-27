Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 5,603 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

