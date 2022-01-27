Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 7,365 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

