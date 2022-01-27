Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

