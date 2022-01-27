Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 18,285 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

