Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 34,783 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.