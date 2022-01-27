Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 66,124 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3,524.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.80 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.