Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 9,085 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

