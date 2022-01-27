Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

