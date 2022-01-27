Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $292.07 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.68 and its 200-day moving average is $311.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

