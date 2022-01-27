Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.18 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,752,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 590,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 252,431 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

