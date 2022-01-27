Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 725.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AON by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,698,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.75. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

