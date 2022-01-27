Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $13.48 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $435.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.68 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

