Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth $17,735,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in QIAGEN by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

