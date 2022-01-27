Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 79,006 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

