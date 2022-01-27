Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

