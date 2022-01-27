Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of National Instruments worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

