Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

