Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.50% of Banner worth $66,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

