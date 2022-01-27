Barclays Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $325.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $325.00 price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 60.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $925.41.

Tesla stock traded down $108.31 on Thursday, hitting $829.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. The firm has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,044.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.31. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

