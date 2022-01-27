Barclays (BARC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:

1/25/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2022 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/23/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.37).

12/6/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 203.55 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 27,280,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.49. The firm has a market cap of £34.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.18 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

