Barclays (BARC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:
- 1/25/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/12/2022 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/23/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/7/2021 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.37).
- 12/6/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 203.55 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 27,280,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.49. The firm has a market cap of £34.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.18 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96).
In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.