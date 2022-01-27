Barclays Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,425,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,629,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 446,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.