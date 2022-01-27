Barclays PLC Acquires 12,204 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

