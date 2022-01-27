Barclays PLC Acquires 14,199 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPX FLOW worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

