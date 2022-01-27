Barclays PLC Acquires 18,987 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brink’s worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

