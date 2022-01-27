Barclays PLC Acquires 19,571 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

CCOI stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

