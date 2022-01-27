Barclays PLC Acquires 42,082 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of AXIS Capital worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

