Barclays PLC Acquires 4,530 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rogers worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $272.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.