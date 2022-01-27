Barclays PLC Acquires 56,376 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

