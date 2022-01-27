Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ALLETE worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

