Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

