Barclays PLC Buys 10,422 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adient worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADNT opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.