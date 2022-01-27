Barclays PLC Buys 15,810 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

